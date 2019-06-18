Five wanted for cashing counterfeit payroll checks in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - A group of five is wanted by police Tuesday after it was discovered they were writing and cashing fake payroll checks.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the suspects have been creating fraudulent payroll checks and then cashing them in at different banks in the area.

Warrants have been issued for the suspects, identified as Dayla Guedry, Kelsey Wilson, Kim Bowman, Toby Rawls and Taylor Ragan.

Anyone with information on the is asked to contact police at 225 647-9535.