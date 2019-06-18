89°
Latest Weather Blog
Five wanted for cashing counterfeit payroll checks in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - A group of five is wanted by police Tuesday after it was discovered they were writing and cashing fake payroll checks.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, the suspects have been creating fraudulent payroll checks and then cashing them in at different banks in the area.
Warrants have been issued for the suspects, identified as Dayla Guedry, Kelsey Wilson, Kim Bowman, Toby Rawls and Taylor Ragan.
Anyone with information on the is asked to contact police at 225 647-9535.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mirror of Grace Outreach to hold Parenting Wisely Gala
-
Deputies looking for trucker who may be tied to deadly ATV accident
-
Head of State Troopers Association arrested after firing gun at office during...
-
No serious damage to Sunshine Bridge after weekend tanker collision
-
Undersized culverts source of resident headaches
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field