76°
Latest Weather Blog
Five arrested for cashing counterfeit payroll checks in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - A group of five was arrested by police after it was discovered they were writing and cashing fake payroll checks.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, the suspects have been creating fraudulent payroll checks and then cashing them in at different banks in the area.
Warrants were issued Tuesday for the suspects, identified as Dayla Guedry, Kelsey Wilson, Kim Bowman, Toby Rawls and Taylor Ragan.
Police announced Monday that all five were in custody.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish gathering info on June storm damage
-
Deputy: Theriot admitted to killing 5 in 'pure, cold blood'
-
Used car quits, buyer takes car lot to court
-
Officials: 63 arrests made across Louisiana in child exploitation crackdown
-
Sheriff warns of bears roaming neighborhoods in St. Mary Parish