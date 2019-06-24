76°
Five arrested for cashing counterfeit payroll checks in Ascension Parish

10 hours 55 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 June 24, 2019 11:25 AM June 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A group of five was arrested by police after it was discovered they were writing and cashing fake payroll checks.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the suspects have been creating fraudulent payroll checks and then cashing them in at different banks in the area.

Warrants were issued Tuesday for the suspects, identified as Dayla Guedry, Kelsey Wilson, Kim Bowman, Toby Rawls and Taylor Ragan.

Police announced Monday that all five were in custody.

