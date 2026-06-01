Louisiana residents can fish without a license this weekend

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents can fish the Sportsman's Paradise without a license this weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Monday that June 6-7 is "Free Fishing Weekend." Residents of all ages can get out and fish without having to buy a license.

“This weekend, there is no need to purchase a fishing license, so please bring your families and friends to enjoy one of our state's most beloved pastimes,” LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth said.

Aspiring anglers, or even those who are a little rusty, can register for one of LDWF's "Introduction to Fishing" courses at Waddill Wildlife Refuge on Saturday. Two classes are available, the first from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second from 1-4 p.m.

Although a fishing license won't be required for the weekend, other regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions, will be enforced as usual. Those fishing offshore will still need a free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit.