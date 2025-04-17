84°
Latest Weather Blog
First responders parade around children's hospital
BATON ROUGE - Peter Cottontail and some of his first responder pals rolled out some Easter fun to young patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
Sirens blared and the Easter Bunny waved as the parade rolled around the facility. A zoom link made it possible for patients to see it all without leaving their rooms. The kids all received goodie bags filled with arts and crafts and fun activities.
Trending News
All of this was made possible through a partnership between the Junior League of Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Police Department.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for person connected to at least 20 vehicle burglaries in...
-
REPORT: At least 6 injured in shooting at Florida State University, suspect...
-
Amite brothers, WBRZ videographer played part in 'Black Panther' director's locally shot...
-
Inmates from St. Mary Parish jail earn welding certificates
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Sit down with Brittany Weiss and Pat Shingleton