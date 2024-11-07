79°
Firefighters put out abandoned house fire on Brady Street; officials say it was caused by arson

1 hour 49 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, November 07 2024 Nov 7, 2024 November 07, 2024 7:48 AM November 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An early Thursday morning fire was put out by firefighters at an abandoned Brady Street house.

Baton Rouge Fire responded to the fire around 2:25 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a side window. By 2:55 a.m., firefighters were able to contain the fire. 

According to fire officials, the fire caused $15,000 in damages. Investigators said the fire was caused by arson.

Baton Rouge Police, EMS and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Photo: Baton Rouge Fire Department

