Firefighter adopting kitten saved from house fire on Ford Street
BATON ROUGE - A kitten has a new home and a dog was saved after a fire on Ford Street Friday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was responding to a house fire on Ford Street shortly after 8 a.m.. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
Officials said there were no injuries, and that firefighters were able to rescue the homeowner's dog from underneath the burning house.
That's not all - a stray kitten had also been living under the home and was rescued. The kitten, who has been named Sorbet, is being taken home by one of the responding firefighters, Emily Case.
Just hours before, a fire started at a home on Hidden Garden Avenue, just minutes from the fire on Ford Street.
