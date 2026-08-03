Fire officials investigating after early morning fire at restaurant inside L'Auberge Casino and Hotel

BATON ROUGE — A fire broke out at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported at 1 a.m. as a structure fire, but a spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department told WBRZ the fire happened inside one of L'Auberge's restaurants.

No firefighters were injured in the fire, but EMS transported at least one person around the same time firefighters responded. The spokesperson said it was unclear if the injury was related to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.