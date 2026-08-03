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Fire officials investigating after early morning fire at restaurant inside L'Auberge Casino and Hotel

1 hour 53 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 8:27 AM August 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A fire broke out at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel early Monday morning. 

The fire was first reported at 1 a.m. as a structure fire, but a spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department told WBRZ the fire happened inside one of L'Auberge's restaurants. 

No firefighters were injured in the fire, but EMS transported at least one person around the same time firefighters responded. The spokesperson said it was unclear if the injury was related to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said. 

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