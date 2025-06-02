69°
Fire crews respond to vacant house fire on Jefferson Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an early morning vacant house fire on Jefferson Avenue.
The fire happened around 3:15 a.m.
Fire officials said the home was a total loss, and there were no injuries.
Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire.
