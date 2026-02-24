33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews respond to house fire on Shelley Street in Baton Rouge

3 hours 14 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, February 24 2026 Feb 24, 2026 February 24, 2026 4:07 AM February 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Shelley Street. 

Firefighters arrived after 12 a.m. Tuesday morning, to find smoke coming from the attic of the home. 

Fire officials say that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the attic. 

Trending News

Two of the residents made it out of the home safely, and no injuries were reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days