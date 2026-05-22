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Fire crews respond to garage fire on Goodwood Avenue in Baton Rouge

1 hour 15 minutes ago Friday, May 22 2026 May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 4:01 AM May 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a garage fire early Friday morning. 

The fire happened just after midnight on Goodwood Avenue. 

Fire officials said that the fire was coming from a shed, and it started along a wall where some appliances were plugged in. 

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No injuries were reported. 

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