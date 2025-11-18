68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire crews respond to apartment fire on Phoenix Square in Hammond

Tuesday, November 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Hammond Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Phoenix Square, just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from one of the apartments. 

Fire officials said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

