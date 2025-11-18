68°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire crews respond to apartment fire on Phoenix Square in Hammond
HAMMOND - Hammond Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Phoenix Square, just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from one of the apartments.
Fire officials said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rouses acquiring Winn-Dixie stores, including Baton Rouge Joor Road location
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...
-
Tuesday procession planned for fallen Ascension Parish Deputy Josh Dunaway
-
19-year-old with warrant from Ascension Parish shooting arrested in Terrebonne
-
'Just a beautiful soul:' Balloon release held for stabbing victim
Sports Video
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...
-
REPORT: Lane Kiffin's family members touring Baton Rouge amid LSU coaching search
-
Turnovers trouble Jaguars again
-
Van Buren earns win in first LSU start
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central