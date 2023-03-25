Final: No. 3 LSU beats No. 2 Utah, 66-63, in Sweet 16

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The LSU women's basketball team hangs on to beat Utah in the Sweet 16 by the score of 66-63. Ladazhia Williams had a season high of 24 points, and it was needed, with the Tigers in foul trouble for most of the game.

LSU was down 1 with 15 seconds left. Angel Reese missed the shot, but Alexis Morris got the rebound and was fouled. Morris then went to the line and hit two clutch free throws to give the Tigers the lead.

LSU will now face Miami in the Elite 8 on Sunday. That's the Tigers' first Elite 8 since 2008.

