85°
Latest Weather Blog
Final: No. 3 LSU beats No. 2 Utah, 66-63, in Sweet 16
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The LSU women's basketball team hangs on to beat Utah in the Sweet 16 by the score of 66-63. Ladazhia Williams had a season high of 24 points, and it was needed, with the Tigers in foul trouble for most of the game.
LSU was down 1 with 15 seconds left. Angel Reese missed the shot, but Alexis Morris got the rebound and was fouled. Morris then went to the line and hit two clutch free throws to give the Tigers the lead.
LSU will now face Miami in the Elite 8 on Sunday. That's the Tigers' first Elite 8 since 2008.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge Buddy Walk; 101 Women in Business Conference
-
State lawmaker proposes harsher penalties for ATM thieves after uptick in crime
-
Business owner says she's facing threats over plans to host drag performance...
-
Damage caused by city worker will cost nearly $1 million to fix;...
-
Prairieville resident could face parish lawsuit over fence position