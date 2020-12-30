Federal and state leaders mourn death of Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow

BATON ROUGE — Politicians across the state of Louisiana, and nation are mourning the death of Luke Letlow, Louisiana’s incoming Republican member of the U.S. House.

Letlow, hospitalized for COVID-19, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, only days before he would have been sworn into office.

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect’s death at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” Bautsch said in a statement. “A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.”

The 41-year-old leaves behind a wife, two children, and a host of colleagues who are mourning his death and offering condolences to his surviving family members

Louisiana’s eight-member congressional delegation released a statement saying:

“Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him. He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our nation.”

According to the Associated Press, the state’s newest congressman, set to take office in January, was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus disease. He was later transferred to the Shreveport facility and placed in intensive care.

Dr. G.E. Ghali, of LSU Health Shreveport, told The Advocate that Letlow didn’t have any underlying health conditions that would have placed him at greater risk to COVID-19.

Letlow, from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, was elected in a December runoff election for the sprawling 5th District U.S. House seat representing central and northeastern regions of the state, including the cities of Monroe and Alexandria.

He was to fill the seat being vacated by his boss, Republican Ralph Abraham. Letlow had been Abraham’s chief of staff and ran with Abraham’s backing for the job.

Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to pray for Letlow’s family and ordered that flags be flown at half staff on the day of Congressman-elect Letlow’s funeral.

“COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family.”

I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow’s family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends, and the people of the 5th Congressional District. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 30, 2020

U.S. House leaders offered their condolences Tuesday night.

“May it be a comfort to Luke’s wife Julia and their children Jeremiah and Jacqueline that so many mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said: “Our hearts break tonight as we process the news of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s passing.”

I spoke with his wife, Julia. Judy and I are praying for her and their two young children during this terrible time. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 30, 2020

Before working for Abraham, Letlow had worked for former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration. Jindal’s one-time chief of staff, Timmy Teepell, described Letlow on Twitter as “a good man with a kind heart and a passion to serve. He loved Louisiana and his family. He was a brother and I’m heart broken he’s gone.”

Luke Letlow was a good man with a kind heart and a passion to serve. He loved Louisiana and his family. He was a brother and I’m heart broken he’s gone. Rest In Peace my friend. — Timmy Teepell (@TimmyTeepell) December 30, 2020

Letlow is one of more than 7,000 people in Louisiana who have died from COVID-19 since March, according to data from the state health department.

When he announced his positive test for COVID-19, Letlow joined a list of Louisiana officials who have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond.

Cassidy, a Republican and doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and has since recovered, posted in a Twitter video: “It just, just, just, just brings home COVID can kill. For most folks it doesn’t, but it truly can. So, as you remember Luke, his widow, his children in your prayers, remember as well to be careful with COVID.”

Laura and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Letlow family. Please keep them all in your prayers during this very difficult time. Luke will be missed dearly across Louisiana, and we all mourn his passing. pic.twitter.com/fwngYNpwWa — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) December 30, 2020

Additional words of comfort and expressions of grief were offered, via various social media platforms, from politicians across the state and nation.

Becky and I, along with my team who knew Congressman-elect Luke Letlow well, are heartbroken.



For years, Luke has served LA tirelessly. More than that, Luke was a loving husband and father.



Please join us in praying for the Letlow family during this time of incredible loss. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) December 30, 2020

Devastated to hear of my friend Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit and a tremendously bright future. Join me in praying for his young family during this incredibly difficult time.



Statement from the Louisiana Congressional Delegation: pic.twitter.com/cB5RNd6uew — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 30, 2020

.@LukeLetlow led an honorable life in public service to our State and our Nation. Luke was a true statesman committed to making Louisiana better. Luke’s death is a great tragedy, and Sharon’s and my prayers are with Julia and the kids. — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) December 30, 2020

Supriya and I are heartbroken to learn of @LukeLetlow’s passing. Luke has been a good friend for so many years, and we are saddened he was taken from us at such a young age. We had talked in recent days about his excitement about the opportunity to serve the people of the 5th — Gov. Bobby Jindal (@BobbyJindal) December 30, 2020

I recently learned how 2020 could get worse: my friend, former co-worker, a husband to Julia, a father to two very young children, the former chief of staff to Rep. Ralph Abraham & the congressman-elect to represent NE LA just died from complications associated with covid... — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) December 30, 2020

Shocked and saddened by the loss of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow in this ongoing nightmare. Sending sympathy and condolences to his family. May his memory be a blessing to his whole community. https://t.co/yBwbeUDd5e — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 30, 2020

This is heartbreaking. I’m sending prayers up for Congressman Elect Luke Letlow’s family. Especially his wife and small children that are grieving. https://t.co/ApycftlXiZ — Senator Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) December 30, 2020