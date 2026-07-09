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False River property owners invited to public hearing next week

1 hour 28 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 3:12 PM July 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

NEW ROADS - A meeting will be held next week for False River property owners to discuss policies related to water levels, motorized boating and no-wake zones. 

The Pointe Coupee Parish Council will hold the public hearing at the Courthouse Annex Building, 180 E. Main Street in New Roads, starting at 5:30 p.m. 

Residents are urged to express concerns or ideas about the related topics. 

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