False River property owners invited to public hearing next week

NEW ROADS - A meeting will be held next week for False River property owners to discuss policies related to water levels, motorized boating and no-wake zones.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Council will hold the public hearing at the Courthouse Annex Building, 180 E. Main Street in New Roads, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Residents are urged to express concerns or ideas about the related topics.