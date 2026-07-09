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False River property owners invited to public hearing next week
NEW ROADS - A meeting will be held next week for False River property owners to discuss policies related to water levels, motorized boating and no-wake zones.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Council will hold the public hearing at the Courthouse Annex Building, 180 E. Main Street in New Roads, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Residents are urged to express concerns or ideas about the related topics.
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