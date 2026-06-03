'False allegations against me:' Domestic abuse charge against former Killian alderman dismissed

KILLIAN - Domestic abuse charges against former Killian alderman Brent Ballard were dismissed in court on Tuesday.

Ballard was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on May 10 for child endangerment with minor injuries.

According to documents obtained by WBRZ, the charges were dismissed June 2.

Ballard said that a family member made untrue accusations, which were the basis of his arrest.

"There were false allegations against me, and in the 12 months prior to my arrest, my mother in law continued to place false allegations against me," Ballard said. "These actions were a deliberate attack on my family and my reputation."