86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Facebook expands new tool aiming to shrink 'news deserts'

1 hour 15 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 September 12, 2019 9:12 AM September 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook is trying to coax "news deserts" into bloom with the expansion of a tool that provides people with local news and information, but says it still has a lot to learn.

The social media giant said Thursday it is expanding its "Today In" service to 6,000 cities and towns across the U.S., up from 400 previously. Launched in early 2018, the service shows people local news and information, including missing-person alerts, road closures, crime reports, and school announcements.

The tool lives within the Facebook app, where users can turn it on if they want to see local updates in their regular news feed. Facebook says in areas with a dearth of local news, it supplements with articles from surrounding areas.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days