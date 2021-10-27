Extensive debris pick-up effort still underway in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD - Debris pick-up efforts backed up traffic on LA 22 in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.

"Well you know we are working extremely hard in the Parish," Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said.

Parish President Layton Ricks says about 40 trucks are working in the areas hit the hardest. Most of those areas are south of I-12.

"We started off with 20 to 21 trucks. It then went to 25 trucks and on up to 30, now 40," Ricks said. "We will top 21 million before this is over with, and we will top a million cubic yards hauled over the next few days."

By the end of the week, they will have collected enough to fill up more than 300 Olympic-size swimming pools.

"They have been hustling... They've really been hustling," Ricks said.

Crews will complete their second pass no later than Thanksgiving and will wrap up the third pass starting in early December. The parish also asks that residents be patient as crews are working around areas that may be considered dangerous.

Equipment will also need to be managed, as crews may need bigger trucks to move large amounts of debris.