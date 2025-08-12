Latest Weather Blog
Entergy offering free, discounted smart thermostats to Louisiana customers for energy bill savings
BATON ROUGE — As the Louisiana summer heat ramps up, Entergy is offering free and discounted smart thermostats to customers in the state to help them save on energy bills.
Louisiana Entergy customers can redeem up to two free smart thermostats per account. According to Entergy, these smart thermostats efficiently manage energy by learning temperature preferences, usage habits and can be controlled from a smartphone.
The following smart thermostats, which retail for between $80 and $130, are free from Entergy:
- Amazon Smart Thermostat
- Sensi Lite Thermostat
- Sensi Smart Thermostat
- Honeywell Home X2S Smart Thermostat
More smart thermostats at a discounted rate can be found here.
Entergy said the offers apply instantly at checkout. Customers simply need to provide their Entergy Louisiana account number.

