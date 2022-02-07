45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Electrical malfunction sparks overnight fire; 7 escape burning home

2 hours 22 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, February 07 2022 Feb 7, 2022 February 07, 2022 6:33 AM February 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Seven people escaped a burning house after an electrical short set the home ablaze. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the flames broke out shortly before 2 a.m. on  N 44th Street just south of Gus Young Avenue. The department said the people got out after the home's fire alarm went off.

Once the fire was under control, fire investigators determined the flames started in the building's attic. 

Trending News

No one was hurt, though the Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days