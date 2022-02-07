45°
Electrical malfunction sparks overnight fire; 7 escape burning home
BATON ROUGE - Seven people escaped a burning house after an electrical short set the home ablaze.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the flames broke out shortly before 2 a.m. on N 44th Street just south of Gus Young Avenue. The department said the people got out after the home's fire alarm went off.
Once the fire was under control, fire investigators determined the flames started in the building's attic.
No one was hurt, though the Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents.
