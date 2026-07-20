Edwards campaign launches official transition website

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana’s new governor-elect is searching for people interested in serving his administration.

John Bel Edward’s campaign launched its official transition website OnwardLouisiana.com Wednesday.

The website features a newsletter sign-up form and a news archive so users can track announcements from the transition team.

Users interested in joining the administration can fill out an application and send in their resumes by navigating to the “Join the Administration” section.

“No matter your party affiliation, if you love Louisiana and you’re interested in working for our administration, we want to hear from you,” Edwards said.

Earlier this week, Edward announced that Louisiana State Senator Ben Nevers will serve as his chief of staff. Nevers will oversee the transition from the Bobby Jindal administration along with six transition co-chairs.

“I have known Ben Nevers for years, and he has been great to work within the legislature,” Edwards said Sunday. “I’m proud to have him leading the effort to make our government more responsive to the needs of the people and deliver on the commitments that I made in this campaign.”

Edward’s inauguration is set for January 11, 2016.