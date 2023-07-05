92°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR work release inmate on the run after leaving job site
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a work release inmate who took a car and left his job site, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The agency identified the inmate as Reginald Robertson, 56. Robertson was working at the Harmony House on North Boulevard, though it wasn't immediately clear when he left.
It appeared that Robertson stole a vehicle, which he later abandoned. Investigators believe Robertson had someone give him a ride after that.
He was arrested in 2022 after he stole a box truck and led officers on a pursuit through Baton Rouge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville jail trusty on the run after taking unmarked, decommissioned sheriff's unit
-
Louisiana Time Machine - Sunday Journal
-
Three killed, several injured in mass shooting at Shreveport block party
-
Deputies looking for suspect who beat up security guard at Tangipahoa Parish...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish community comes together for July Fourth celebration
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Ponchatoula Green Wave
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium