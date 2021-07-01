EBR crews working to synchronize traffic lights throughout the parish

BATON ROUGE - Crews are working full speed to synchronize traffic lights across EBR Parish, but they are facing some roadblocks along the way.

"The weather has been a real damper," says Fred Raiford with DOTD.

Work has been slowed down due to the weather, pushing back the intended deadline. So far, 350 out of 470 traffic lights have been upgraded.

"They are considering bringing in additional people to expedite the process," said Raiford.

The next area to be completed is from Burbank to Lee Drive.

A certain new kind of traffic light will be installed near busy intersections and hospitals, but because of funding only 117 of them are available currently.

The new system will benefit emergency response crews by changing the lights, allowing them to pass. New technology will also prevent lights from shutting down during a storm.