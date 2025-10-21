86°
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office looking for 14-year-old last seen Sunday
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen Sunday night.
Marquis Leonard, 14, left his residence on foot around 7:40 p.m. Sunday in an unknown direction and has not returned. Leonard was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie, and light blue jeans with rips in them.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000.
