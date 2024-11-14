East Baton Rouge Parish Assessor's Office investigating website malfunction

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Assessor's Office website malfunctioned Thursday and investigators are trying to determine what happened.

It's unclear what caused the website, ebrpa.org, to go down. After clicking on the website, the home page is no longer there. Instead, a GoDaddy website appears, offering the domain name for $120.

The assessor's office says they are hoping to have the website back up and running by the end of the day. Tax notices will be mailed out during the last week of November.

