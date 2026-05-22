East Baton Rouge library millage renewal faces opposition ahead of June vote

BATON ROUGE - A political ad put together by a group of East Baton Rouge Parish voters, with backing from the Jambalaya PAC, is urging East Baton Rouge voters to reject a library millage renewal on the June 27 ballot.

According to state ethics filings, the PAC is supported by major industries across Louisiana.

In the ad, the group cites numbers from the city parish's annual financial report, which show that while library usage is down 17 percent, the budget is up 42 percent.

Assistant Library Director Mary Stein says those figures need context. While usage dropped after the library switched technology and purged inactive borrowers in 2015, Stein says growth since 2020 has been steady. She also says spending has grown in line with inflation.

"With that 9.5 mills, we're going to be able to deliver on all of our promises," Stein said.

The millage renewal comes after voters rejected a three-part tax plan for the library system, Council on Aging, and mosquito abatement last November. That plan was part of Mayor Sid Edwards' Thrive EBR plan. The library had asked for 11.1 mills at the time — the current renewal request is lower, but for some voters, even that amount isn't enough.

Stein says if the millage doesn't pass, the library won't receive a steady funding source.

Voter Justin Turner says his position on the renewal is complicated. "I do support the library getting a millage fund, but I don't support the rate that was proposed," Turner said.

The library tax renewal is on the June 27 ballot.