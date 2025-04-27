72°
Latest Weather Blog
Earth Day Baton Rouge returns to downtown
BATON ROUGE - Earth Day Baton Rouge returned downtown Sunday after a six-year hiatus.
The Clean Green Neighborhood Alliance partnered with the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group to educate and inspire sustainability and conservation alongside eco-friendly vendors. There were also hands-on demonstrations, exhibits and live music.
Organizer Thomasina Joseph said it's important for the community to recognize Earth Day and take eco-friendly actions in daily life.
Trending News
"We have a whole new generation of kids that don't even know what that looks like and to start teaching them the right way to recycle, different ways of sustainability," Joseph said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George firefighters save raccoon stuck in storm drain
-
High school students in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana recognized for different...
-
Earth Day Baton Rouge returns to downtown
-
Eastbound I-10 on-ramp from La. 1 in West Baton Rouge to close...
-
Balloon release ban bill to be voted on Monday, stirring debate over...