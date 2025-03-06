53°
Early morning accident leaves hundreds without power
BATON ROUGE - Crews with Entergy are working to restore power in parts of the Melrose East area of Baton Rouge after an accident early Monday morning.
The accident happened just after 4a.m. in the 6700 block of Harry Dr. near N. Carrollton. At least one power pole was knocked down along with several power lines.
Several vehicles in an apartment complex are trapped by power lines draped across them.
According to Entergy's online outage map, 276 people are without power.
Baton Rouge Police are on the scene, blocking off traffic and investigating the accident.
