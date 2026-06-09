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Dutchtown High School breaks ground on $13.6 million campus expansion
GEISMAR — Dutchtown High School marked two milestones with a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony on campus.
School leaders officially opened the new Carrie Lane access road, which is designed to improve traffic flow and campus accessibility.
The district also broke ground on a $13.6 million project that will add new agri-science labs, classrooms and a field house along with other campus improvements.
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School officials say the projects are funded through voter-approved construction bond programs and are aimed at improving both student learning and the overall campus experience.
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