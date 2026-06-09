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Dutchtown High School breaks ground on $13.6 million campus expansion

1 hour 36 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 4:14 PM June 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR — Dutchtown High School marked two milestones with a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony on campus.

School leaders officially opened the new Carrie Lane access road, which is designed to improve traffic flow and campus accessibility.

The district also broke ground on a $13.6 million project that will add new agri-science labs, classrooms and a field house along with other campus improvements.

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School officials say the projects are funded through voter-approved construction bond programs and are aimed at improving both student learning and the overall campus experience.

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