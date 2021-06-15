77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dudley DeBosier and New Orleans Saints announce new partnership

3 years 9 months 1 week ago Wednesday, September 06 2017 Sep 6, 2017 September 06, 2017 10:48 AM September 06, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

New Orleans- Dudley DeBosier, a personal injury law firm, has entered into a new exclusive partnership with the New Orleans Saints.

Chad Dudley along with partners Steven DeBosier and James Peltier are proud to be the official injury lawyers for the Saints.

“We are excited, honored, and humbled to be the official injury lawyers of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are a part of New Orleans, and a part of Louisiana,” said Dudley. “We look forward to this partnership and to the upcoming season.”

Trending News

In celebration of the partnership, Dudley DeBosier is teaming up with Uber to offer free safe rides home to fans attending Saints games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Those interested need to pre-register at www.dudleydebosier.com/Saints.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days