Dudley DeBosier and New Orleans Saints announce new partnership

New Orleans- Dudley DeBosier, a personal injury law firm, has entered into a new exclusive partnership with the New Orleans Saints.

Chad Dudley along with partners Steven DeBosier and James Peltier are proud to be the official injury lawyers for the Saints.

“We are excited, honored, and humbled to be the official injury lawyers of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are a part of New Orleans, and a part of Louisiana,” said Dudley. “We look forward to this partnership and to the upcoming season.”

In celebration of the partnership, Dudley DeBosier is teaming up with Uber to offer free safe rides home to fans attending Saints games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Those interested need to pre-register at www.dudleydebosier.com/Saints.