Drugs, weapons among contraband discovered in Tangipahoa Parish Jail after facility search
AMITE - Multiple types of contraband, including drugs and weapons, were uncovered during a sweep of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, officials said.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said over 100 law enforcement personnel, including assistance from Livingston deputies and Rayburn Correctional Center employees, did a full-scale search of the facility.
Officials are investigating how the contraband ended up in the prison and multiple arrests are expected.
