77°
Latest Weather Blog
Drugs, guns seized after trio found smoking marijuana in back of pick-up truck
ST. TAMMANY - Deputies arrested three people after they were found smoking marijuana in the bed of a truck Wednesday night.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy was patrolling a neighborhood on Harrison Avenue when he observed a subject peek his head up from the bed of a parked pick-up truck.
As the deputy approached the truck, he saw two males and woman in the bed of the truck, smoking marijuana.
A search of the truck revealed two guns, more marijuana, LSD, Ecstasy, Xanax, Adderall, drug paraphernalia including two electronic scales, and a small amount of cash.
Trending News
Sylvanus Ellis III, Hailey Viergee, and Peyton Lewis were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on multiple drug possession and gun charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: A song in her heart, Louisiana's Teacher of the Year
-
Person killed in reported tubing accident on Amite River
-
Some school systems wait on mask mandate decision
-
West Feliciana Parish reaches major milestone in vaccination efforts
-
Person killed in reported tubing accident on Amite River