Drugs, guns seized after trio found smoking marijuana in back of pick-up truck

Friday, August 10 2018
ST. TAMMANY - Deputies arrested three people after they were found smoking marijuana in the bed of a truck Wednesday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy was patrolling a neighborhood on Harrison Avenue when he observed a subject peek his head up from the bed of a parked pick-up truck.

As the deputy approached the truck, he saw two males and woman in the bed of the truck, smoking marijuana.

A search of the truck revealed two guns, more marijuana, LSD, Ecstasy, Xanax, Adderall, drug paraphernalia including two electronic scales, and a small amount of cash.

Sylvanus Ellis III, Hailey Viergee, and Peyton Lewis were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on multiple drug possession and gun charges.

