Driver killed in fiery crash early Friday morning remains unidentified

2 hours 34 minutes 1 second ago Friday, July 15 2022 Jul 15, 2022 July 15, 2022 11:02 AM July 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NORCO - Early Friday morning, an unidentified driver was killed after rear-ending a box truck on the Interstate and their vehicle was consumed by flames. 

Around 2:30 a.m., state police arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in which a Toyota Prius struck the back of a box truck on I-10 westbound on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge. The Prius was engulfed in flames as a result of the impact.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, and positive identification is still pending.

