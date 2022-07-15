92°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver killed in fiery crash early Friday morning remains unidentified
NORCO - Early Friday morning, an unidentified driver was killed after rear-ending a box truck on the Interstate and their vehicle was consumed by flames.
Around 2:30 a.m., state police arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in which a Toyota Prius struck the back of a box truck on I-10 westbound on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge. The Prius was engulfed in flames as a result of the impact.
Trending News
The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, and positive identification is still pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Downed power lines block road, leave Government block without power | 8am
-
Downed lines and equipment block road, leave Government Street block without power
-
Police continue search for suspect in attempted sexual assault near Perkins Road...
-
Work to widen Ward Creek stalled by slow FEMA application process
-
Ascension Parish leaders discuss boating safety with number of deaths on the...