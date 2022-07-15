Driver killed in fiery crash early Friday morning remains unidentified

NORCO - Early Friday morning, an unidentified driver was killed after rear-ending a box truck on the Interstate and their vehicle was consumed by flames.

Around 2:30 a.m., state police arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in which a Toyota Prius struck the back of a box truck on I-10 westbound on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge. The Prius was engulfed in flames as a result of the impact.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, and positive identification is still pending.