Driver arrested in I-12 crash that killed 66-year-old Walker man Thursday

HAMMOND - Troopers arrested a man after he reportedly crashed his vehicle and one of his passengers died on the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police, Michael Clayton, 33, was driving on I-12 in a "reckless manner" when his truck left the road and hit a sign and a tree Thursday afternoon.

Gene Duncan, 66, was a passenger inside the truck. He was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries due to the crash. He died on the scene.

Clayton and another occupant were also injured in the crash and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Clayton was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for negligent homicide, reckless operation, and driving with a suspended license. A toxicology sample was also taken from him as part of the investigation.