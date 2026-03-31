83°
Latest Weather Blog
Dozens of companies attend LSU's last career fair of spring semester
BATON ROUGE — LSU held its last career fair of the spring semester on Tuesday, with dozens of companies attending the event in the student union.
Students of all majors were encouraged to attend and bring their resumes, with organizers saying that, as summer approaches, it is the perfect time for students to start looking for internships, as well as part-time and full-time jobs.
"We have 42 companies here who are eager to recruit our LSU Tigers for internships and full-time jobs. So there are a lot of summer opportunities. And for our graduates, there are a lot of opportunities for them upon graduation," Olinde Career Center Events Manager Courtney Edwards said.
There will be more career fairs in the fall, officials added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying theft suspect
-
Two hurt in Denham Springs accidental shooting
-
Addis PD: Reckless driver slams into car along La. 1, wreck sends...
-
Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority hosts Coastal Day 2026 at the...
-
Quake occurs far offshore Sunday night, likely unfelt given distance from land;...
Sports Video
-
Will Wade Returns to LSU
-
WBRZ enters partnership with Southern University to become official TV station of...
-
LSU Women's Basketball fans turn game day into fashion trend, boosting local...
-
Rapper 'Toosii' joins LSU Football roster
-
Kim Mulkey speaks to media ahead of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Duke