97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD announces nightly lane closures as part of I-10 widening project

2 hours 8 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 11:48 AM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

BATON ROUGE -  The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a series of lane closures as part of the I-10 widening project. 

I-10 Eastbound to I-110 Northbound Ramp (Exit 155B)

July 24 to July 27
Nightly full ramp closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

I-10 Westbound Perkins Road on-ramp

July 23 to July 24
Full ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

July 24 to July 26
Nightly full ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

July 26 to July 27
Full ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

Trending News

I-10 Westbound from Acadian Thruway to Dalrymple Drive. 

July 23 to July 24 
Right lane will be closed beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the middle lane at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

July 24 to July 26
Right lane will be closed beginning at 9 p.m., followed by the middle lane at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m.

July 26 to July 27
Right lane will be closed beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the middle lane at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

DOTD advises drivers that these closures will affect nightly traffic patterns and to be cautious when driving through the construction zones. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days