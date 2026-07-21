DOTD announces nightly lane closures as part of I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a series of lane closures as part of the I-10 widening project.

I-10 Eastbound to I-110 Northbound Ramp (Exit 155B)

July 24 to July 27

Nightly full ramp closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 Westbound Perkins Road on-ramp

July 23 to July 24

Full ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

July 24 to July 26

Nightly full ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

July 26 to July 27

Full ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 Westbound from Acadian Thruway to Dalrymple Drive.

July 23 to July 24

Right lane will be closed beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the middle lane at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

July 24 to July 26

Right lane will be closed beginning at 9 p.m., followed by the middle lane at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m.

July 26 to July 27

Right lane will be closed beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the middle lane at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

DOTD advises drivers that these closures will affect nightly traffic patterns and to be cautious when driving through the construction zones.