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DOTD announces nightly lane closures as part of I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a series of lane closures as part of the I-10 widening project.
I-10 Eastbound to I-110 Northbound Ramp (Exit 155B)
July 24 to July 27
Nightly full ramp closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-10 Westbound Perkins Road on-ramp
July 23 to July 24
Full ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
July 24 to July 26
Nightly full ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
July 26 to July 27
Full ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
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I-10 Westbound from Acadian Thruway to Dalrymple Drive.
July 23 to July 24
Right lane will be closed beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the middle lane at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.
July 24 to July 26
Right lane will be closed beginning at 9 p.m., followed by the middle lane at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m.
July 26 to July 27
Right lane will be closed beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the middle lane at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.
DOTD advises drivers that these closures will affect nightly traffic patterns and to be cautious when driving through the construction zones.
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