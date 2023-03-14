Latest Weather Blog
Donald Trump Jr. 'fixes' Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick in Facebook post
The president’s son has responded to Nike’s new “Just Do It” ad campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
The first ad, which also features LeBron James and Serena Williams, among others, has drawn both praise and criticism because of Kaepernick, since he began kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 season.
Some have burned their Nike apparel in response.
Kaepernick is now a free agent who hasn’t been signed to a team since that season.
He tweeted a photo from the Nike campaign on Monday that reads, “Believe in Something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
His face is prominently featured in black and white.
Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018
In response, Donald Trump Jr. posted to Facebook using the same words, but instead used a black and white photo of President Donald Trump’s face.
“There, fixed it for you,” he said in the post.
President Trump, a longtime critic of Kaepernick and of protesting during the national anthem, slammed Nike Wednesday on Twitter.
"Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG," Trump wrote.
