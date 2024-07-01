79°
Dog saved from house fire on Peerless Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved a pet dog from a house fire on Peerless Street Sunday night.
Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the scene just before 11 p.m. and found the fire burning the attic and the rear of the home.
While crews attacked the fire outside, other firefighters searched the home, where they found the dog that they brought out without injury. Crews got the fire under control just after 11 p.m.
A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.
