Disney's ticket system down; hundreds wait outside Magic Kingdom
ORLANDO, FL - Hundreds of people stood outside of Magic Kingdom on Monday after a ticketing system at Walt Disney World went down.
Disney World said in a statement Monday there was an interruption in its ticketing system, and it was working to bring it back online. Disney apologized for any inconvenience to visitors.
A Disney spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to inquiries for further details.
Planning documents show that on any given day the Magic Kingdom can host up to 50,000 visitors.
