Discolored mud found in Tangipahoa Parish; what parish officials say may have led to it

ROSELAND - A post on social media showed an orange-ish colored mud in the ditches and yards along Steptoe Road next to Smitty's Supply.

Many residents are questioning what this is and what could be in it.

"People are scared. We had pictures yesterday of red mud in ditches or something; it could've been from Smitty's, it could've been from directional drilling, some people say. We just don't know, and so everybody panics right, they're just on such edge, with all the stress they've been going through for the last four months over this," Executive Director of Northshore Riverwatch Matthew Allen said.

We reached out to Smitty's Supply, and a spokesperson with the company says they have not conducted and are not conducting any work at the site referenced on social media. We reached out to EPA and LDEQ to see if they were investigating the matter, we have not heard back yet.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says there is some directional drilling happening in the Roseland area.