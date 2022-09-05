Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State

NEW ORLEANS - Blood pressures rose and jaws dropped, all in a matter of seconds. It's not the way LSU fans hoped the season would begin, and they weren't shy about sharing their sincere thoughts with WBRZ cameras as they left the Superdome.

Well, it started off great. LSU fans flooding downtown New Orleans in purple and gold. Fast forward to game time, those cheers didn't last long.

The last-second letdown left LSU fans with some choice words following a stinging loss to Florida State.