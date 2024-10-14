89°
Dirt Cheap to close all 9 Louisiana locations, including Hammond, Amite stores

2 hours 52 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, October 14 2024
Source: The Advocate
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE — Dirt Cheap, a Mississippi-based chain that sells liquidated goods, has declared for bankruptcy and is closing all nine of its Louisiana stores. 

The chain disclosed the plan to shut down 68 stores, The Advocate reported Monday. This list of 68 includes all nine Louisiana locations, including one in Hammond and Amite. 

With the stores closing comes clearance sales. The chain said customers can save 40% to 90% off returned and liquidated goods. 

