Detectives trying to identify two suspected of Monroe Avenue burglary

1 hour 56 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, June 11 2025 Jun 11, 2025 June 11, 2025 9:30 PM June 11, 2025 in News
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are trying to identify two suspects in a Monroe Avenue burglary, officials said.

According to detectives, he burglary took place June 4, 2025.

Anyone with information on the two pictured is urged to contact 225-344-7867.

