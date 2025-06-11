72°
Detectives trying to identify two suspected of Monroe Avenue burglary
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are trying to identify two suspects in a Monroe Avenue burglary, officials said.
According to detectives, he burglary took place June 4, 2025.
Anyone with information on the two pictured is urged to contact 225-344-7867.
