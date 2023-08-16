79°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for more information on unsolved 2021 murder
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for new information on an unsolved homicide from 2021.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to Leonidas Drive on Sept. 25, 2021. When they arrived, officers found Cedrick Clay, 41, dead in his vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives are still searching for answers about the killing.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies find body of missing New Iberia man while investigating crash on...
-
After finding missing man's bones in East Feliciana, deputies arrest BR man...
-
Jury finds Baton Rouge business man guilty of murder in his wife's...
-
Attorneys ask federal judge to move juveniles out of Angola campus, hearing...
-
Baton Rouge's overdose deaths on track to match last year's extraordinarily high...