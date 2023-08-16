Detectives searching for more information on unsolved 2021 murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for new information on an unsolved homicide from 2021.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to Leonidas Drive on Sept. 25, 2021. When they arrived, officers found Cedrick Clay, 41, dead in his vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are still searching for answers about the killing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.