79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives searching for more information on unsolved 2021 murder

3 hours 2 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, August 16 2023 Aug 16, 2023 August 16, 2023 5:48 AM August 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for new information on an unsolved homicide from 2021. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to Leonidas Drive on Sept. 25, 2021. When they arrived, officers found Cedrick Clay, 41, dead in his vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Homicide detectives are still searching for answers about the killing. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days