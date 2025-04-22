Deputies searching for two women accused of stealing from multiple Ascension Parish stores

GONZALES — Detectives are searching for two women connected to several retail thefts across Ascension Parish.

The two women, Ascension Parish deputies said, stole from multiple stores over the past several weeks.

Anyone with information that can help detectives identify or locate these women is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411.