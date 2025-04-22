71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for two women accused of stealing from multiple Ascension Parish stores

2 hours 5 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 4:56 PM April 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Detectives are searching for two women connected to several retail thefts across Ascension Parish.

The two women, Ascension Parish deputies said, stole from multiple stores over the past several weeks.

Anyone with information that can help detectives identify or locate these women is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days