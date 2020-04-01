Deputies patrolling Ascension waterways for large gatherings this weekend

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies will be monitoring some waterways in the capital area for large groups violating social distancing guidelines.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announce Wednesday its Water Patrol will be active in multiple locations throughout the parish this coming weekend.

The sheriff's office is also asking boaters to keep a few things in mind when going on the water during this time.

-Limit the number of people aboard to only immediate family members.

-Maintain social distancing when doing things like loading up at the dock or fueling the boat.

-Remember to disinfect by washing your hands or using hand sanitizer after doing anything that requires touching an item someone else may have touched.