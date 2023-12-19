43°
Deputies looking for man who robbed credit union on Coursey Boulevard

3 hours 21 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a credit union along Coursey Boulevard. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a man walked into the EFCU credit union on Market Street off of Coursey just before 4:30 p.m. and demanded money. 

Deputies said he left with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Anyone with information about the robbery should call (225) 389-5067. 

