Deputies looking for man who robbed credit union on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a credit union along Coursey Boulevard.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a man walked into the EFCU credit union on Market Street off of Coursey just before 4:30 p.m. and demanded money.

Deputies said he left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call (225) 389-5067.