Deputies asking for help in finding missing 70-year-old man from Hammond

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with locating a missing 70-year-old man from Hammond.

Rodney Owens was last seen by family members on August 16 leaving a home on N Baptist Road in the Hammond area driving a white Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information regarding Owens' whereabouts is urged to contact TPSO's Investigations Division at 985-902-2018.