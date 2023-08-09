Deputies arrest teen accused of killing girlfriend in jealousy-fueled shooting

GONZALES - A teenage boy is accused of murdering his girlfriend over the weekend, with law enforcement saying that jealousy seemingly played a role in the killing.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the girl, 15-year-old Gracie Limas, was found shot on Bourque Road in Gonzales late Friday night. She died at the scene.

The alleged shooter, 16-year-old Jaquin Stephens, was dating Limas and shot her out of jealousy, the sheriff's office said Monday.

On Monday, the sheriff's office publicly identified Stephens as a suspect in hopes of locating him. He was found a day later at a home in Livingston Parish and arrested on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

East Ascension High, Limas' school, released the following statement to parents and students Monday morning.

Dear Colleagues, Parents, and Students,

It is with deep sorrow that we are reporting the death of Gracie Limas, one of our rising juniors, who lost her life this weekend. We are sharing this information in coordination with local law enforcement.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gracie and her family during this difficult time. We also offer condolences to all East Ascension High and APPLe Digital Academy students and staff members, especially her classmates, teachers, and support staff.

Grief counselors will be on campus when students return to offer support to anyone who needs it.

Sincerely,

Lauren Avery, Principal

East Ascension High School

Harry Wright, Principal

APPLe Digital Academy

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APSO Detectives at (225) 621-4636.