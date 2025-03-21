Deputies arrest four people in connection to Bayou Classic shooting that left teenager injured

DENHAM SPRINGS - Four people, including two teenagers, were arrested Wednesday who are allegedly connected to a shooting that happened at the 2024 Bayou Classic.

The shooting happened on Nov. 30 during the Bayou Classic in New Orleans. A 15-year-old was injured, and after the initial incident, law enforcement said they were searching for six suspects they believed to be connected to the crime.

Friday morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of four of those suspects.

Dantrell Sanford, 18, and a 16-year-old were both arrested Wednesday for principal to attempted second-degree murder.

A second juvenile and Keyonna Sanford, the mother of the three mentioned suspects, were also arrested for narcotics- and firearms-related charges.

The status of the remaining two suspects was not immediately known.