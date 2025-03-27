Department of Public Works hosting tire recycling event in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - Do you have old tires clogging up your backyard? If you're a resident of Livingston Parish, this weekend is your chance to be rid of them.

On Mar. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, Livingston residents can bring up to five car or small truck tires to the Department of Public Works where they will be taken off your hands free of charge.

You must have a valid driver's license or other state ID to prove your residence. Tires from businesses will not be accepted.